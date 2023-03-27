StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,539. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

