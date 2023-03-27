StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
AAU stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 53,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,539. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
About Almaden Minerals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.