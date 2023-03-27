StockNews.com Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Frontline Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,477,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,220 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

