StockNews.com Downgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NFBK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $571.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock worth $164,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

