StockNews.com Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TITN. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

