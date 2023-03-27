StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CORR stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.