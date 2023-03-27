StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

