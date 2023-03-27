StockNews.com Lowers PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PEDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19.

About PEDEVCO



PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

