StockNews.com Lowers PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.19.
About PEDEVCO
