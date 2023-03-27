StockNews.com Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
