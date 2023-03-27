StockNews.com Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,964,946.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,045,893 shares of company stock worth $8,804,225 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading

