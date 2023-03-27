StockNews.com Upgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to “Buy”

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,053,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

