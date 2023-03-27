StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.3333 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after buying an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.