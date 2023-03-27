StockNews.com Upgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -87.38 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

