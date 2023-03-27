StockNews.com Upgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -87.38 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.