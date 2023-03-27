Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 924 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.27. 356,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

