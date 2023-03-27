Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $939,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,314. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

