Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.28. 219,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,411. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

