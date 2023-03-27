Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.16. 563,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,451. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

