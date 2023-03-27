Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 97,070 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. 1,124,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

