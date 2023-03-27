Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 256.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,580 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 58,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

BMY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,913. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

