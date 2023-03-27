Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. 152,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,734. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

