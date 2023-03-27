Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:UFEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. 6,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

