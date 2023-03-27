Strong Price Reaches $8.65 on Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $130,929.40 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.65 or 0.00031906 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

