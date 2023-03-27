Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 49,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Pacific Price Performance

Shares of SNPW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 149,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,839. Sun Pacific has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in green energy, providing solar panel and lighting products in the United States. It offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. The firm also provides solar, electrical, and general construction. The company was founded by Nicholas Campanella on July 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Manalapan, NJ.

