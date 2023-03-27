Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 49,350.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sun Pacific Price Performance
Shares of SNPW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 149,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,839. Sun Pacific has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Pacific (SNPW)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.