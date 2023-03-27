Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Sunwin Stevia International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunwin Stevia International (SUWN)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.