Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sunwin Stevia International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sunwin Stevia International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

About Sunwin Stevia International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.