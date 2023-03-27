Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 177.20.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down SEK 0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting SEK 16.40. 34,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,255. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12-month high of SEK 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 16.56.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.