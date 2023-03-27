SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (SYT) to Raise $15 Million in IPO

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (SYT) plans to raise $15 million in an IPO on Friday, March 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,900,000 shares at a price of $8.00 per share.

Boustead Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

