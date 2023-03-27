Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Short Interest Up 263.3% in March

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the February 28th total of 412,900 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Symbotic Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.97. 531,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,725. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.14. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Symbotic by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

