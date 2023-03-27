Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Symbotic traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.83. 171,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 460,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $781,379 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 4.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

