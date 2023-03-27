Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 3.8%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $40.50. 513,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,267,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.