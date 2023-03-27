T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 137.5% in March

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.78. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. T&D has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.14.

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

