TD Securities Lowers K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target to C$37.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

K-Bro Linen, Inc is engaged in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

