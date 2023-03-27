TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Down 2%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 6,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

TDH Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Get TDH alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDH stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of TDH as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

See Also

