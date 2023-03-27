Team (NYSE:TISI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Team has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Team alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.