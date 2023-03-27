Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Tejon Ranch Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.69. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.