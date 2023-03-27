Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.69. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 175,701 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

