Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 77.7% in March

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terumo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Terumo Company Profile
