Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 77.7% in March

Terumo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

