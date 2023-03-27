Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,201 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $44,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,548,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,011,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $609.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

