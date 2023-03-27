Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.65. 59,548,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,011,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.