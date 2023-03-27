The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.40. 123,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $289.59. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.