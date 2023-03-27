The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.84. 50,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 66,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.