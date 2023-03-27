Tigress Financial Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,499.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,461.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,107.65. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

