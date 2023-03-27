Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 5999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

