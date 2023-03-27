Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRCY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.15. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

Tri City Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

