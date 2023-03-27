Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 11.8 %

OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,058. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a research report on Friday.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.