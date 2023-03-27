Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $919.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

