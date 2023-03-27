Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.00

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 9183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 207,843 shares of company stock worth $2,745,488. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.