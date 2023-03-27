UBS Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €199.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of RI opened at €207.70 ($223.33) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €195.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €188.37. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

