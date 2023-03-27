Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $63.02 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,154.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00440818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00129730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003130 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21803402 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $905,824.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.