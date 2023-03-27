Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

