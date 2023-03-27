UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,552 shares of company stock worth $106,482. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $14.34 on Monday. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

