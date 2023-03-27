Uniswap Tops One Day Volume of $58.77 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00020622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $58.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00326791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012426 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,067,255 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,066,453.3598195 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.76742419 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 635 active market(s) with $45,101,908.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

