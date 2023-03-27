United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBIO traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.41. 6,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.36.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

