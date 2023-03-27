United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $203.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

